SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Kids are heading back to school, so a community center in San Francisco bought gift cards for them to use to purchase school supplies. However, two thieves broke into the center Wednesday morning in the city’s Richmond District and stole those cards, along with electronics.

The director of the center is wondering whether they were actually a target because of the work they do to help the kids. Because the same thing happened this time last year to their Tenderloin office.

A new sign out front clearly reads “Community Youth Center” at the organization’s Richmond District site on Clement Street. But that didn’t stop a pair of thieves from breaking in. Instead, the executive director suspects it might the very reason why the men targeted them in the first place.

“This is definitely very disappointing that this happened to a nonprofit center serving the community, our youth and our families, especially those who are very needy,” said Sarah Wan, executive director of the community center. “And then we really hope that the community we all have to work together to develop some action plan to prevent it from happening.”

On Wednesday morning around 5:00 a.m., the burglars took off with $5,000 worth of gift cards, along with laptops. The nonprofit had started giving away gift cards for 100 kids in need last week so that they could shop for school supplies.

They are sticking to their promise and will now pull money from their general fund to get more gift cards for kids. This is quite the setback, so whoever would like to support Community Youth Center can donate on their website and specify with a note that it is for the Clement Street location.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 to remain anonymous.