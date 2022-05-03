SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Facing a recall election next month, San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin will join KRON4 for a live primetime interview on Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m.

District Attorney Boudin will face questions on crime, criminal justice reform and the effort to remove him from office.

The interview will be conducted by KRON4 Political Anchor Catherine Heenan.

When and Where to Watch

Monday, May 9 at 9:30 p.m.

Live on KRON4, Streaming on KRON4.com or the KRONon App

How to Submit a Question

We’re giving viewers the opportunity to have their questions answered.

Submit a video of you asking your question by emailing it to KRON4Submit@KRON4.com.

Video Requirements:

Keep your question to 20 seconds

Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video: