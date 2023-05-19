SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Charges against a San Francisco police officer who was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 for shooting a man who was running from police in 2019 have been dropped, according to the officer’s attorneys, Rains Lucia Stern St Phalle & Silver (RLS). SFPD Officer Christopher Flores was charged by then-San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin for a Dec. 7, 2019 shooting that occurred while Flores was in field training.

Flores and his field training officer responded to a call regarding a man who had kicked down the door of a residence in the Mission District. When the suspect in the incident, Jamaica Hampton, allegedly attacked Flores’ training officer, Flores attempted to intervene.

In the melee that followed, Flores shot at Hampton who was struck and sustained serious injuries. Boudin charged Flores with negligent discharge of a firearm and assault by a public officer, both felony offenses that carry potential prison sentences.

Current SF DA, Brooke Jenkins, has dropped the charges, Flores’ attorneys said.

“We are thrilled about the dismissal of the case, but still extremely disturbed that then-District Attorney Chesa Boudin brought charges in the first place. This is one of so many cases that are part of a troubling trend of improperly-motivated prosecutions against police officers which prioritize political agendas over unbiased investigations and established law. The heroism displayed by these officers merits proper recognition.” said RLS Partner Nicole Pifari.