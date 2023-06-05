(KRON) — San Francisco drag icon Sister Roma was honored on the floor of the California State Legislature on Monday as an official Pride Month honoree. Sister Roma is a member of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, an LGBTQ advocacy group whose members dress as drag versions of nuns.

The group has been under the spotlight of late after they were invited to the Los Angeles Dodgers Pride night and then uninvited, apparently under pressure from out-of-state conservatives like Florida Sen. Marco Rubio.

However, following a public backlash, the Dodgers reinvited the Sisters to Pride Night.

“For 44 years, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence have given love, laughter, and support to the LGBTQ+ community,” read a statement on the CA State Legislature’s website. “The sisters have stood and fought with us when no one else would.”

“The California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus is proud to honor Sister Roma for her tireless work raising millions of dollars to support HIV/AIDS patients, as well as creating the ‘Stop the Violence’ campaign to raise awareness about attacks on members of the LGBTQ+ community,” the statement continued. “We look forward to giving her the recognition she deserves at the State Capitol.”

A photo posted by State Sen. Matt Haney showed Sister Roma at the capital standing between Haney and fellow SF Democratic State Sen. Scott Wiener.

“Scott Wiener and I were proud to honor @SisterRoma on the floor of the legislature today as our Pride month honoree,” Haney tweeted. “A timely and deserved honor for a cherished, one-of-a-kind community leader.”

Drag performers like Sister Roma have been the subject of scrutiny in many parts of the country recently with certain states even legislating laws limiting or prohibiting drag performance. In San Francisco, where drag has long been accepted, the city recently unveiled its first Drag Laureate.

Celebrated SF drag icon Heklina, who died earlier this year in London, was also honored in the capital on Monday.

“Scott Weiner and I honored posthumously for her trailblazing iconic leadership and extraordinary contributions to the LGBTQ community, drag community and San Francisco,” Haney tweeted, along with a photo of him and Weiner holding a picture of Heklina.