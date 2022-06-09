SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On Wednesday, young artists gathered at 1015 Folsom, a concert venue in San Francisco, for the Aether art show to showcase and sell their artwork. From college students to established artists, the show displayed art from all walks of life.

Artists set up tables where their art was displayed. Art from prints, stickers, clothing, rugs, and jewelry were sold. Graduate student and artist Niccolette Portillo spoke to KRON4 about why the event is important to her.

“I’m here to fulfill my passion in being an artist, because it’s a childhood dream,” she said. “I decided to go to school because I didn’t think I would be able to profit from my own stuff, I’m going from here.”

Part of the proceeds from the Aether event will go to the Youth Art Exchange, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide public high school children in the city “access to meaningful, in-depth arts education that amplifies their voices” and help them connect with artists, per their website.

Youth Art Exchange program associate Rosie Balberan spoke to KRON4 about the organization and their involvement with Aether.

“We were able to tap into our own artist network and invite artists out that we know,” she said.













The organization has been around for 22 years, and is located on Mission Street.

“We serve a lot of excelsior students but we do offer our classes to all students,” Balberan said, adding that a new center will be opening up soon.

“I didn’t know how to speak until 7, I couldn’t read until I was in the 5th grade, so I drew a lot,” emerging artist Daniel Acosta told KRON4. “I eventually got into OSA (Oakland School for the Arts), Zendaya used to go there.”

Acosta, 23, is a recent college graduate from San Francisco State University who majored in fine arts.

“Aether is important because it gave me the opportunity to enter the San Francisco art scene,” he said. “Now that I’ve graduated and I’m out in the world, events like these help me and other artists find our niche and communities.”