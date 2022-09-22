SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One adult was rescued by the San Francisco Fire Department from a cliff near China Beach, according to a tweet from SFFD’s Public Information Officer. The person who was rescued will be OK, according to the tweet.

A photo accompanying the tweet showed first responders positioned along the balcony of a home and a person attached to rescue lines standing on rough and rocky terrain. People are being advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.