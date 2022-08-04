(BCN) — A day after a strike team returned from being deployed at the Oak Fire near Yosemite, which was 86 percent contained as of Thursday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department sent another team to the McKinney Fire burning near the Oregon border.

The city’s Fire Department reported Thursday that a team of four engines and a water tender left the city at 8 a.m., headed north to Siskiyou County, where the six-day-old fire burned 58,668 acres and was 10 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

The wildfire is currently the largest burning in California. The San Francisco team is due to check in at the scene at 4 p.m. Thursday, the department said on Twitter.

For Cal Fire updates on all the fires in the state, go to https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.