SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is responding to a one-alarm fire in Japantown. A tweet about the incident says it is at 2143 Pine Street. People are being advised to avoid the area.

The fire is in a four-story building, according to a subsequent tweet from the SFFD. A German shepherd dog is being rescued from the blaze. Muni service in the area may be impacted with the OB 1X experiencing possible delays and reroutes around the area of Pine and Webster, according to a tweet from Muni.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.