SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire in San Francisco’s Sunset District is now at three alarms and the 1700 block of 22nd Avenue has been evacuated, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. One person is being treated for burns, SFFD also said.

Fire crews are actively responding to the blaze and homes along the entire block have been evacuated. A tweet from the SF Department of Emergency Services advised people to avoid the area of 1749 22nd Ave.

Emergency crews are on the scene and people are being advised to expect traffic delays and consider alternate routes. Unconfirmed reports suggest the fire may be related to an explosion of some kind.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.