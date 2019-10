San Francisco (KRON) – Officials at San Francisco’s General Hospital are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was admitted early Thursday morning.

The unidentified man is in his 40’s, 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

He arrived at the hospital from Howard Street and only had house keys on his person.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the chief communications officer at brent.andrew@sfdph.org