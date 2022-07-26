SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The monkeypox vaccine clinic at Zuckerberg SF General Hospital was closed Tuesday due to running out of doses of the vaccine. The clinic tweeted that it had administered approximately 550 doses on Monday and would be closed until it received more vaccine.

“The ZSFG vaccine clinic is currently closed due to lack of supply,” read a statement on the city website. “We have not received any information regarding the San Francisco allocation this week (July 25) from the federal supply via California Department of Health. We do not know how many vaccine doses will be allocated or when the vaccine will arrive.”

Monkeypox vaccine tactics in SF have been shifting as cases continue to rise in the city. The San Francisco Department of Public Health said that it’s currently prioritizing first doses and deferring second doses of the vaccine until a sufficient supply of vaccines become available.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The city has seen the virus spread at a higher rate among gay and bisexual men, or men who have sexual contact with other men. What many have criticized as a lackluster response from the federal government has drawn comparisons from some to the AIDS outbreak of the early 1980s. The Latinx community has also seen an outbreak of monkeypox with some 30% of SF monkeypox cases occurring in that community.

The SFDPH has requested 35,000 doses to meet the need for vaccine. So far, only 7,814 doses have been allotted to San Francisco, according to the city website.