SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient admitted in critical condition Wednesday. The patient appears to be a Caucasian male who is approximately 65-years-old.

The patient, who is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with blue eyes and weighing approximately 120-130 pounds, was picked up by the San Francisco Fire Department from Polk and Sutter streets.

Anyone who knows the identity of the individual is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at (626)206-8063.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.