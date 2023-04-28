SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was rescued and treated for minor injuries after an explosion at a residential property in San Francisco Friday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted. Authorities say the explosion was possibly related to a propane home appliance.

One victim was transported to the hospital and three others were treated at the scene, according to SFFD.

(Photo: SFFD)

The explosion, which occurred on the 600 block of 26th Avenue in the Central Richmond neighborhood, blew out the home’s windows. SFFD is calling it an isolated incident. It’s being investigated by the Fire Investigation Task Force.