SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A home in San Francisco is getting a lot of attention for its facade the past week.

The home is painted with the colors of the Iranian flag with a written message supporting the people of Iran. The look is in response to the police custody death of a young woman in Iran.

If you’re passing by Bay Street in San Francisco’s Marina District, Salman Shariat’s message on his house reads, “Women. Life. Freedom. Free Iran”. The homeowner said he has been getting a lot of notifications on social media, but his main focus is to bring awareness.

“It’s right on the best part of a run in the Marina. It’s where the flat part starts. It’s another reason why because we get a lot of foot traffic, and that’s why I wanted to do it and right before Fleet Week,” said Salman Shariat, homeowner. Shariat is a first generation Persian American.

The mural is in support of the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died in police custody in Iran last month for allegedly violating the country’s hijab laws. Since her death, thousands of people in Iran have been demonstrating out on the streets everyday demanding change.

“The biggest thing is just awareness. Just educating people on what’s going on over there and the lack of women’s rights; the lack of women’s basic rights,” said Shariat. “Getting people to be aware of it, talk about it, keep the conversation going because the more we keep it going, then the better we’ll all be because change will happen”.

As for how long the mural will be up, the homeowner said he is unsure and just taking it day by day, but he is grateful for the attention, awareness and support from the community.