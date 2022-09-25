OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating the homicide of a man from San Francisco.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 6200 block of Camden Street. Officers located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim ultimately succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified, according to OPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the Tip Line at 238-7950.