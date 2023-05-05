SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After being convicted of rape following a trial by jury, a San Francisco man is facing up to eight years in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender. Nitish Sharma, 32, was convicted for the rape of a woman he was acquainted with, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said. The woman was intoxicated at the time of the assault.

Sharma was out with the woman and several friends at a club in San Francisco when the woman became sick, unable to walk and talk, and began throwing up, according to the DA. Sharma took her home, where she continued to throw up.

Sharma then helped her undress and get into bed. He then got into bed with her and engaged in sexual intercourse when, according to the DA, “he knew, or should have known, she was too intoxicated to resist.” Sharm then left and rejoined his friends at the club.

“The jury’s verdict delivers justice to the survivor and holds Mr. Sharma accountable for his despicable crime,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “This case should make it crystal clear that there will be consequences for those who seek to take advantage of people at their most vulnerable moments.”

Sharma was arrested by San Francisco police on Sept. 29. 2017. He faces sentencing on June 15, 2023.