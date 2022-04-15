A 37-year-old San Francisco man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl and witness dissuasion after he tried to flee with her to Europe after his initial arrest last year, San Mateo County prosecutors said Friday. Dylan Raymos was initially arrested on June 15, 2021 by Redwood City police and was ordered by a judge to not have contact with the teenage girl, according to the county District Attorney’s Office.

After posting $25,000 bail to be released from custody, Raymos on July 7 picked up the teen at her home and they went to San Francisco International Airport with tickets to Amsterdam and were on the plane when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials learned he had a no-contact order with the teen and was fleeing the country, prosecutors said. The teen admitted to an ongoing email correspondence with Raymos, who said he planned to marry her, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Raymos last month pleaded no contest to the two felony charges and after a sentencing hearing Thursday where the teen’s parents and sister spoke, he was sentenced to the four-year prison term with hundreds of days’ credit for time already served in custody, prosecutors said. He was also ordered to not contact the teen for 10 years. Raymos’ defense attorney was not immediately available to comment on the case.

