(KRON) — A San Francisco man is on a mission right now to drive all the way from Alaska to Patagonia in a Tesla.

The team taking part in this road trip is from Electric America and they are currently in Columbia. They have covered about 12,000 miles.

The lead travel officer, Martin Canabal, told KRON4 they planned the trip with a lot of attention to detail including locating charging stations, but sometimes things can go wrong.

Electric America found the hardest places to find a charge were in Alaska and northern Canada. They want to prove there is no excuse not to drive electric.

