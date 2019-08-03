SF Mayor joins with community groups to donate 5,000 backpacks to SF students

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 18: San Francisco Mayor London Breed (R) reviews supplies that are needed after an earthquake occurs, with students at Bryant Elementary School during a Great ShakeOut event on October 18, 2018 in San Francisco, California. Millions of people around the world participated in Great ShakeOut Earthquake drills to practice how to drop, cover and hold on in the event of an earthquake. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Maylor London Breed is joining with nonprofits and local organizations to give back to the community and distribute school supplies over the next two weeks.

Breed plans to distribute over 5,000 backpacks with school supplies to students in San Francisco for the upcoming school year.

“Providing students with the materials they need for the new school year allows them to focus on their education. We know that San Francisco is an expensive place to live, especially for families that are raising children. These backpack giveaways are one way we can help ease the financial burden for our families and make our City more equitable. We want students to be excited about going back to school and to have the tools they need to succeed,” says Breed.

The San Francisco Mayor is teaming up with organizations including the Salvation Army, United Playaz, Hope SF and the Boys and Girls Club of San Francisco.