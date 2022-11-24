(BCN) — The San Francisco Playhouse has paused performances of William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” through Dec. 2 due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the play’s cast. The theater plans to contact people who had tickets to any of the affected dates and allow them to exchange their tickets for a different date or receive a refund.

Performances are set to resume Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.

“We made this made the difficult decision to pause performances to ensure our artists have the space and time to fully recover,” Playhouse co-founder and producing director Susi Damilano said. “We will continue our rigorous COVID testing efforts and prepare to present the best possible version of this show to our audiences.”

Performances of the play, a musical version of the play included in Shakespeare’s First Folio, will run through Jan. 14, 2023.

Information about the play and how to purchase and exchange tickets can be found at sfplayhouse.org or by calling the theater’s box office at (415) 677-9596.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.