San Francisco police arrest man in shooting death of 6-year-old Jace Young

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – San Francisco police have arrested an 18-year-old accused in the shooting of a 6-year old boy who was killed while outside enjoying fireworks on July 4.

Police said Thursday that officers arrested James Harbor of San Francisco after investigators identified him as a suspect in the shooting.

Police did not provide a possible motive.

The arrest was made Wednesday in a neighborhood in western San Francisco, six months after the shooting of the child, Jace Young, prompted outrage and spurred calls for gun control and justice from Mayor London Breed and other city leaders.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine whether an attorney is representing Harbor.