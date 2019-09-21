SF police investigate fatal fight

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – One person has died after a fight broke out early Saturday morning in San Francisco.

San Francisco police responded to a fight call just before 4 a.m. to the 200 block of Kansas Street, where they found the deceased victim lying in the street.

After a brief chase, police say they were able to apprehend the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco police department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tips may remain anonymous.

