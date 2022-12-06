SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A woman had her car stolen at gunpoint in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood on Monday afternoon, according to police. The carjacking was reported around 4:20 p.m. in the area of Folsom and Dore streets.

A male suspect took the 35-year-old woman’s sedan at gunpoint and fled. She was not injured in the theft, and a detailed description of the suspect, who remains at large, was not immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444.

