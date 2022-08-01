(BCN) — The San Francisco Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a homicide suspect who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl last year. Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder.

On July 30, 2021, police responded to a report of a shooting at the unit block of Bertha Lane in San Francisco’s Bayview neighborhood. Two female shooting victims were transported to a local hospital, where a 45-year-old woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and survived.

The other victim, 16-year-old Jaedah Tofaeono, succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead. The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is leading the investigation into the shooting. One year after Tofaeono’s murder, they are still trying to identify a suspect in the shooting.

The police request that anyone with information regarding this case contact Sgt. Nico Discenza of the San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail at (415) 553-9069 during business hours. People with information can also call the police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a message to Text-A-Tip at TIP411 to begin a text exchange with the police.

