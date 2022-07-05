(BCN) — Police at the San Francisco Police Southern Station arrested two suspected drug dealers on Friday and one on Saturday, netting narcotics and cash both times, police said Monday.

On Friday, officers encountered and arrested two suspects near 7th and Minna streets south of Market Street.

From the suspects, police seized 501.5 grams of fentanyl, 51.7 grams of cocaine base, 5.7 grams of heroin, and 11.6 grams of methamphetamine. They also seized $771.

Then on Saturday, Southern Staton Officers on patrol in the area of 7th and Mission Streets allegedly observed an illegal narcotics transaction that led to a brief foot pursuit. The suspect was apprehended and placed under arrest, police said. The arrest led to the seizure of 17.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $757.

None of the suspects’ names were released.

