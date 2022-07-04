SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The San Francisco Police Department’s Traffic Unit will be conducting DUI saturation patrols on Monday evening between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m., according to Sergeant Jarrod Yee.

Officers will be looking for signs of drug or alcohol impairment. Police said that research has shown that publicizing DUI checkpoints and patrols can reduce crashes involving impaired drivers by up to 20 percent.

Recent statistics reveal that 30 percent of drivers involved in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their system, SFPD said.

“A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that many impair driving (14 percent) than did for alcohol (7.3 percent),” said the SFPD. “Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4 percent, slightly more than alcohol.”

People caught driving under the influence can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000, police said.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.