SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender Pride Parade returns to SF this weekend after being canceled the last two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s theme for the celebration is Love Will Keep Us Together.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on heading out to join the festivities this weekend.

SF Pride Parade route

The parade will follow its usual route from the SF Embarcadero at Beale and Market Streets. It will end at Market and 8th Streets, near the celebration at the SF Civic Center.

SF Pride Parade schedule

The SF Pride parade takes place on Sunday, June 26 and gets underway at 10:30 a.m. and goes until 6:00 p.m. The SF Pride Civic Center Celebration will run both days, on Saturday June 25 from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Pride Parade street closures

Civic Center Plaza and the surrounding streets will be closed on Saturday and Sunday for the Annual San Francisco Pride Celebration. For Sunday’s parade, Market Street will be closed from the Embarcadero at around Steuart Street to 8th Street. Some streets will be closed on Thursday and Friday and as late as Monday.

This is the schedule for street closures:

Thursday, 7:00 p.m. to Monday, 6:00 a.m. Larkin between McAllister and Polk

Friday, 8:00 p.m. to Monday, 6:00 a.m. McAllister from Van Ness to Leavenworth Hyde from McAllister to Grove Larkin from Turk to Grove

Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Market from 8th to 9th



How to get to the Pride Parade

Public transit is the best way to get to the parade, according to the BART website. BART and Muni trains will drop off passengers directly on the parade route. BART will be increasing service to carry attendees to and from the celebration.

BART will open at 8:00 a.m. and run five-line service until 8:00 p.m. with special event trains. Riders should expect large crowds at Embarcadero Station before 10:30 a.m. and large crowds all day at Civic Center Station.

Those traveling to the parade from within SF can take SF Muni, which will be re-routing three lines around the Civic Center Plaza.