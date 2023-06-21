SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2023 San Francisco Pride Parade and Celebration returns to the city this weekend. The annual event will take place June 24 and 25 with this year’s theme being “Looking Back and Moving Forward.”

This year’s celebration features musical headliners Hayley Kiyoko and Princess Nokia. Other performers set to appear at the two-day festival which takes place at San Francisco Civic Center include Shaun Ross, Vincint, Drag Story Hour and Kelechi. Recently crowned SF Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger will host.

SF Pride Parade schedule, route

The annual Pride Parade will be on Sunday, June 24. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. and will head down Market Street from the Embarcadero to the Celebration at Civic Center, around 8th. There are over 200 contingents set to participate in the parade and it could go on for over three hours, according to SF Pride.

There will also be street closures in effect around the parade and celebration. Closures will begin taking effect Thursday with some lasting through Monday morning.

SF Pride street closures

The following is a complete list of street closures for this year’s SF Pride Parade:

Thursday June 22:

Fulton between Hyde and Larkin — All day

between Hyde and Larkin — All day Grove between Polk and Larkin — All day

between Polk and Larkin — All day Polk between McAllister and Grove — 7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

between McAllister and Grove — 7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m. Larkin between McAllister and Market — 7 p.m. – 11:59 p.m.

Friday June 23:

Grove from Van Ness to Hyde — 9 a.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday

from Van Ness to Hyde — 9 a.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday Continuum Way from Golden Gate to end — 8 p.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday

from Golden Gate to end — 8 p.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday McAllister from Van Ness to Leavenworth — 8 p.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday

from Van Ness to Leavenworth — 8 p.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday Hyde from Turk to McAllister — 8 p.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday

from Turk to McAllister — 8 p.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday Elm from Van Ness to Polk — 8 p.m. Friday – 6 a.m. Monday

Saturday June 24:

Heron from 8th to Berwick — 5 a.m. – 9 p.m.

from 8th to Berwick — 5 a.m. – 9 p.m. Civic Center Plaza – All Day

– All Day United Nations Plaza – All Day

Sunday June 25:

Leavenworth from McAllister to Market – 12:01 a.m. – 5 p.m.

from McAllister to Market – 12:01 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sutter from Sansome to Market – 12:01 a.m. – 5 p.m.

from Sansome to Market – 12:01 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sansome from Sutter to Bush – 12:01 a.m. – 5 p.m.

from Sutter to Bush – 12:01 a.m. – 5 p.m. Market from 8th to 9th – 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

There are multiple public transportation options if you are headed to this year’s Pride Parade and Celebration. The Civic Center BART Station is just one block from the center of the celebrations and BART will be running longer trains this weekend to accommodate Pride crowds.