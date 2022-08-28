SQUARE – The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) logo. seal (Photo courtesy of the Department of Justice)

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A federal grand jury in San Francisco has convicted a prominent real estate broker and investor of making false statements to a bank and of bank fraud tied to fraudulent misrepresentations made in a mortgage refinance loan application.

The announcement was made Friday. The verdict against Victor Makras follows a two-week trial before U.S. Chief District Judge Richard Seeborg.

Makras, 64, of San Francisco, was charged in a superseding indictment filed on May 31. The four criminal counts are related to a mortgage refinance loan obtained by an associate of Makras and the associate’s wife.

Those four counts charged Makras with conspiring to make a false statement to a bank; making false statements to a bank; conspiring to commit bank fraud; and bank fraud. The jury convicted him of two counts: making false statements to a bank and bank fraud.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on the other two counts: conspiracy to make false statements to a bank and conspiracy to commit bank fraud. Trial evidence showed that Makras defrauded Quicken Loans, a financial lending institution, in a $1.3 million real estate mortgage loan secured by property owned by the Makras associate, who was the borrower on the loan.

In the application for the $1.3 million loan, Makras represented to Quicken Loans a falsely inflated debt amount of $915,000 that Makras claimed the borrower owed to Makras and his investors. The falsely inflated debt allowed the borrower to conceal other debts from Quicken.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The other outstanding debts included over $89,000 owed to a contractor for extensive remodel work on the property that was provided to the borrower without contemporaneous billing. Another debt concealed from the company was a $70,000 unsecured personal loan made by Makras to the borrower.

This case is part of a larger federal investigation targeting public corruption in the City and County of San Francisco. To date, 12 individuals have been charged, including high-ranking San Francisco public official Mohammed Nuru who was sentenced yesterday to seven years in federal prison.

Multiple city contractors and facilitators have also been charged.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.