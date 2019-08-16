SF recreation pools offer free swimming due to hot temps

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Kids jumped in to San Francisco pools today to cool off.

“Everybody is trying to flock in and have fun while the time lasts,” Ashton Choy said. “Everybody should have fun, have the chance to come to a pool once in a while, not just sit at home watching TV or something.”

Today and Friday, all seven San Francisco recreation and park department pools are offering free swimming due to hot temperatures and the first day of school right around the corner.

“We’re just here to play in the pool, because it’s warmer than usual here,” Ruby Holland and Kaiya Jones said.

Below is a list of recreation and park pools that are offering free swims on Friday:

Balboa, Coffman, Martin Luther King Jr. and North Beach pools: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hamilton pool: 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mission pool: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sava pool: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6:30 to 8:30

“With school starting next week, this is just a great opportunity for them to take one last fun swim,” Tamara Barak Aparton, spokeswoman for SF recreations and parks, said.

Whether you head out to the pool or to the beach, it’s important to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.