SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Three people were displaced when a fire broke out in a San Francisco residence Saturday night, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The 2-alarm fire at 1846 43rd Ave. was reported at 7:23 p.m. One person was taken to a local emergency room.

The Red Cross Northern California Coastal Region is assisting the victims. The fire was contained at 9:06 p.m. The cause remains under investigation.

