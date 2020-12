SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a deputy died while on duty Tuesday night.

Dep. Linton E. Martin Sr joined the force in 2001 and leaves behind a wife and several children.

A tweet sent out by the department noted his positive attitude, laugh and memorable pancake breakfasts.

Currently there are no available details on how Dep. Martin died. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.