SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey is demanding answers from the property management company behind 33 Tehama after allegations surfaced this week of contractors “taking items” from residents’ units at the twice-flooded high-rise. The high-rise at 33 Tehama in SF’s South of Market district has flooded twice this summer after a water main burst on June 3 and then again on Aug. 10.

The ensuing floods have resulted in the displacement of building residents, many of whom have had to pay thousands of dollars out of their own pockets in hotel fees after the building failed to provide alternate accommodations for them.

The building’s approximately 500 residents have been forced to live in hotels or short-term rentals in the months since the first flood, which occurred when a water main failure sent 20,000 gallons of water flowing down from 35 floors up. Hines, the leasing company that operates the high-rise, told residents it would no longer be able to provide housing reimbursements after Aug. 17.

In a letter to Paul Paradis and Erica Campbell of Hines, Dorsey, who represents the area of SOMA where the building is located, requests that the leasing company provide displaced tenants a summary of events and remedial steps that have been taken regarding the “massive flooding incidents.”

Allegations of theft from contractors

Specifically, Dorsey has inquired as to whether Hines has filed police reports regarding allegations of contractors caught on security camera taking items from a vacated apartment. According to Dorsey’s letter, Hines has already taken action in immediately terminating the contractor seen taking items. However, the supervisor sought confirmation that further action was taken.

“I am asking for confirmation that Hines took steps to file a police report about this incident or others,” Dorsey wrote, “or failing that, to provide information to the resident or residents about how to file police reports so that these alleged crimes may be thoroughly investigated by the San Francisco Police Department.”

Verification of action plan

Dorsey also asked for verification that Hines had met the “spirit of its legal obligations” to provide a detailed Action Plan for residents and city officials. Citing the 2019 San Francisco Building Code, Dorsey stated the action plan should provide:

a summary of the extent of damage to the building, describing with specificity the damage to individual units

a description of repairs necessary to bring the building into compliance with any Notices of Violation issued by the Department of Building Inspection, Fire Department or Health Department

a general schedule and description of the permits that will be filed to comply

contact information of the individuals who will perform the work required

Speaking to KRON4 last week, one resident of the flooded building said her life “has been completely disrupted” by the events and expressed disbelief that the building had flooded a second time. Prior to the second flood, Hines put forth a timeline of late 2022 or early 2023 for residents to be able to reoccupy the building.

It’s unclear how the second flooding event will impact that timeline.