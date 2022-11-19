SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — San Francisco will host the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, convening heads of state and other top leaders from 21 economies spanning the Asia-Pacific region to chart a course for continuing economic cooperation, resilience and sustainability, it was announced Friday.

Mayor London Breed celebrated the news pf the 2023 summit, the announcement of which was made at APEC, where Vice President Kamala Harris is attending the summit in Bangkok, Thailand. San Francisco will welcome President Biden, various chiefs of states, heads of government, and other officials from around the world.

“We are honored to be named as next year’s host and ready to welcome leaders from around the world to our beautiful city,” Breed said. “I want to thank President Biden and Vice President Harris for selecting San Francisco to host next year, as well as Speaker Pelosi and Senators Feinstein and Padilla for their unwavering support in this process. San Francisco has the infrastructure already in place to accommodate an event on the scale and scope of the APEC Leaders’ Summit. Our economic recovery is ongoing, but our footprint is strong with over 34,000 hotel rooms, a newly renovated Moscone Center, iconic sites and cultural experiences, and a world-class culinary scene. This is an exciting opportunity for our City, its residents, workers, and visitors.”

“San Francisco has long been recognized as a gateway to the Asia-Pacific, and thanks to President Biden and Vice President Harris, we are proud to host the Leaders’ Meeting of the 2023 APEC Summit,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “With San Francisco’s deep economic, cultural and academic connections to the region, I was proud to join the chorus in advocating for our City as the perfect host for this critical gathering of Asia-Pacific leaders.”

