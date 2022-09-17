SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco is set to receive an additional 10,000 doses of monkeypox (MPX) vaccine this week, according to a post from San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH).

SFDPH says that first and second doses of MPX vaccine will be available at pop-up vaccination sites, neighborhood vaccine clinics, and the Folsom and Castro Street Fairs. MPX vaccine eligibility is also expanding from Sept. 18 through Oct. 2 to include people who are traveling to the Bay Area for visits.

The extra doses will assist in SFDPH’s efforts to reach the people who are being impacted by MPX most, particularly the Black and Latino communities. Second doses will also be available for anyone who received their first dose of MPX vaccine more than 28 days ago.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital will be offering an MPX vaccine clinic at 1001 Potrero Avenue, building 30, on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.