SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco Department of Public Health will receive another 4,220 monkeypox vaccine doses this week, according to a tweet from SFDPH.

The Department says it is unsure when the doses will arrive. At this time the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital’s monkeypox clinic is closed for walk in appointments. For more information about available appointments in the future, please visit the SFDPH website.