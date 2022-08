(BCN) — A paddleboarder who was in distress was rescued from San Francisco Bay on Sunday night by San Francisco Firefighters.

According to the fire department’s official Twitter account, a water rescue team was alerted at 6:17 p.m. about a person struggling in the water near Lower Fort Mason.

The person in distress was safely removed from the water and is expected to be ok.

