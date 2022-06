(BCN) — San Francisco firefighters rescued a person in distress in the water off of Pier 38 Friday morning.

Water rescuers with Fireboat 3 responded to the area at 10:25 a.m., according to the fire department’s Twitter account.

The adult victim was treated by fire department medics and transported to a local emergency room in stable condition.

