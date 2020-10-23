SF Zoo gives update on Maki’s health

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Maki the lemur is safe at home and living his best life.

Photos show Maki relaxing in his habitat at the Lipman Family Lemur Forest.

San Francisco Zoo & Gardens animal wellness eams report the 21-year-old ring-tailed lemur is getting stronger every day and slowly beginning to re-socialize with his lemur friends.

Maki was taken from the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens last week where zoo officials found evidence of forced entry at his enclosure. His disappearance gained nationwide attention as many hoped for his safe arrival home.

Thankfully, a 5-year-old boy leaving his preschool spotted Maki and shouted, “There’s a lemur! There’s a lemur!”

‘Maki’ (left) seen basking in the sun with ‘Barry’ (right)

Maki scurried from the parking lot into the school’s playground and took refuge in a miniature playhouse, as the school called police who quickly alerted animal control and zoo officials.

Police took 30-year-old Cory McGilloway into custody. He was expected to be transferred to San Francisco County Jail to be booked on charges of burglary, grand theft of an animal, looting and vandalism all related to the lemur theft, San Francisco Police Lt. Scott Ryan said.

