SFMTA considering banning cars on Valencia Street in San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Market Street in San Francisco became car-free on Wednesday in hopes of improving pedestrian and bike safety, and to ease traffic especially for Muni buses.

Now the SFMTA is considering banning cars on Valencia Street in the Mission District.

SFMTA says they still have to study and collect data before they make any determination.

“I do live nearby and it’s going to cause a lot of hassle,” a resident said. “So I don’t think it would be a very good idea.”

“It’s bad because I live here and I have to go through here to park my car,” Marisela Aceves said.

Home to many vibrant shops and restaurants, the streets and sidewalks were already bustling Thursday night.

It may be the reason why SFMTA is suggesting staff study Valencia Street to determine if a “car free” rule should apply.

The transit agency already banned cars on Market Street this week. Personal vehicles are not allowed to drive on Market. Ignoring the new car ban will set you back about $239.

Cars can cross over Market, buses and taxis can still use the road.

The ban is to make it safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

“It’s a little bit of a concern,” Kyle Seyler said. “I mean I ride my bike and cars pulling over out of Lyfts and Ubers are a little treacherous.”

Back on valencia, a father of two supports a possible ban.

“We bicycle, I bicycle with them,” Travis Morgan said. “A three and a half and one year old and i love the option to have as many roads as possible where we don’t feel threatened by private automobiles.”

For other residents, traffic comes to mind.

“When they close the street for something about Sunday, we have a hard time going out or coming in, we can’t go out or get in,” Aceves said.

“Well I guess I would be curious with what they said like which streets they would use as thoroughfares,” Seyler said. “Like right now it’s pretty crowded with cars and I’m assuming that would all be redirected to Mission or something and that would be even worse.”

SFMTA said it still needs to have extensive work to be done, including an outreach to the community. The Better Market Street project dates back to 2011 when they started Phase 1 and the no-car ban began Wednesday.