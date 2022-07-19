SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport is busy, busy! People flying out have received notifications to arrive two hours early due to low staffing levels with TSA and airlines.

As of around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, there are 17 cancellations and 34 delays at SFO, and it’s rough at airports across the country with 208 cancellations and 942 delays.

This summer, flying has not been easy, but that hasn’t stopped people.

Yesterday, Transportation Security Administration officers screened 2.3 million people at checkpoints across the country.

Airlines blame delays and cancellations on staffing shortages particularly with pilots in addition to poor weather and scheduling errors.

During the pandemic, people weren’t flying as much, so airlines offered early retirements to tens of thousands of workers and furloughed even more.

Airlines have reduced flight schedules 15% from June to August in effort to lessen the number of potential disruptions and due to the impact of higher fuel costs.

Experts say that pilot staffing will remain an issue for at least two years because there aren’t enough pilots currently undergoing training to plug the expected shortfall.

Airlines have responded by launching their own training programs and boosting pilot pay.

If you can help it, don’t check a bag: there are reports of a high number of lost baggages right now.

Direct flights are less likely to be delayed.

Check your flight status before leaving for the airport. There is nothing worse than getting stuck at the airport only to find out after a delay that the flight has been canceled.

Chaos at airports has sparked criticism from Capitol Hill, since Congress gave 54 billion dollars in pandemic relief to airlines to ensure they would be ready for travel recovery.