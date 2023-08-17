Ever been denied a drink because you forgot your driver’s license at home? Well, those days may be over.

California is continuing its rollout of mobile driver’s licenses, and the public can sign up to have their identification card downloaded onto their phone.

The free app works on both iOS and Android devices, and users can register remotely by scanning their license through the DMV’s wallet app.

The program is currently in its pilot phase, though some locations — including security checkpoints at SFO and SJC — already accept the mobile driver’s license (aka mDL) as a valid form of identification.

Photo: DMV

It’s important, however, to continue to carry a physical driver’s license for locations that don’t yet accept the digital version, officials said.

To see a list of participating airports, visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website.