SFO estimated to experience busiest travel day of the holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4’s Christina Tetreault reports on travelers headed through San Francisco International Airport today can expect the busiest day of the holiday season.

SFO officials estimate that over 183,000 people will fly in and out of the major aviation hub today, with over 6.9 million travelers expected between Nov. 15, 2019 and Jan. 1, 2020.

It is recommended to arrive at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

Transportation Security Administration requirements have also changed, so it is always wise to recheck them so you don’t get stuck at security. One the changes is that gels and liquids must now be in a clear plastic bag and they still cannot exceed three ounces.

