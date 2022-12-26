SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco International Airport on Monday morning was packed at the departures level with people heading home from the holidays. A line of cars could be seen heading into the airport at Terminals 1, 2 and 3. Nationwide, there have been widespread cancellations and delays due to the freezing weather experienced across the Midwest, Plains and East Coast.

As of 7 a.m. locally, there were:

SFO: 49 canceled flights; 52 delayed

Oakland: 33 canceled flights; 54 delayed

San Jose: 34 canceled flights; 51 delayed

Last week this was an issue for people trying to make it to their destinations for the holidays. Now, it’s happening for many travelers who are trying to get home.