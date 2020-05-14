SFO requiring face coverings after most airlines make it mandatory

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — If you are planning on taking a flight anytime soon, be sure to bring your facial covering with you.

Now it is not only a requirement on board most planes — it is a mandatory inside at least one airport terminal as well.

Most major airlines are now requiring passengers to wear facial coverings upon boarding the plane.

“I am a fan of it,” Daniella Lewis said. “I think anything we can do to protect ourselves or anyone else we should do.”

San Francisco International Airport Spokesperson Doug Yakel says facial coverings are part of a new normal for air travelers in the COVID-19 era.

“Really what we are seeing are more and more airlines all migrating to that place where you need to wear a facial covering of some type on board the aircraft,” Yakel said. “It was only two weeks ago that jet blue was the first U.S. airline to announce that requirement but very quickly all of the other airlines followed suit.”

Although airports are virtually empty these days due to COVID-19’s impact on nonessential flights, if you’re planning on going to the airport — bring a facial covering with you.

It is not only required on planes, the San Mateo County Health Order makes it a requirement inside the terminal because it is an essential facility.

“This means anybody that’s at SFO, anytime, whether they be an employee or customer, a traveler, even if you’re meeting someone in a baggage claim area, you’re expected to be wearing a facial covering while you’re at SFO,” Yakel said.

Passengers here were in compliance but had mixed feelings being required to cover their faces.

“You got to do what you got to do,” Carlos Blea said.

“I don’t really feel these masks stops you from contracting any type of COVID-19,” Abdur Rahman said.

“People on the plane here didn’t want to wear it. The flight attendants didn’t want to wear it, like it is not really helpful,” Lewis said. “I think even if it isn’t, if it makes everyone else feel comfortable that is half the battle.”

If you arrive to the airport without a mask, SFO has got you covered. This week, the airport began handing out free facial coverings to anyone who needs one.

Latest News Headlines: