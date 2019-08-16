Major delays at airports due to US Customs computer issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — UPDATE: Officials say the affected systems are coming back online and travelers are being processed. No indication of malicious intent is suspected at this time.

Airports across the country are experiencing major delays Friday due to a nationwide issue with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer system.

Travelers at San Francisco International Airport sent KRON4 photos of extremely long lines in the Customs and Border Protection area.

SFO explained that there is a nationwide computer system issue with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

All of the systems are reportedly offline, causing a huge disruption with travel.

Currently, everything is being done by hand at SFO.

Hundreds of people — from infants to the elderly — have been waiting in line for much longer than usual.

CBP tweeted that they are “experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry.”

They also said they are taking immediate action to address the issue.

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

Airports are telling travelers to check with their airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.

Both John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport tweeted about the issues.

No further details have been reported.

