SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two San Francisco Police Officers were arrested for the destruction of evidence and one former officer was arrested in an unrelated case, the SFPD announced on Tuesday. The former officer, who is retired but was working in a part-time capacity, was arrested for a missing firearm.

Officers arrested for destruction of evidence

An SFPD Internal Affairs Division investigation that was launched over an incident from July 3, 2021 established that Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were responsible for the destruction of evidence on the 700 block of Mission Street. Both officers were then assigned to the Tenderloin Police Station.

Arrest warrants were issued and signed last Friday by a San Francisco Superior Court judge. Both officers voluntarily surrendered themselves at San Francisco County Jail on Tuesday. Lyons was cited and released on two charges of destroying or concealing evidence. Sien was cited and released on one charge.

Retired officer charged for missing firearm

After being notified of a missing firearm on August 12, 2021, the Internal Affairs Division launched an unrelated investigation. This established that retired Police Officer Mark Williams was in possession of the missing firearm. Retired Officer Williams was immediately terminated from his part-time position.

A warrant was signed and issued for Williams on Friday, April 15. Williams surrendered himself voluntarily at San Francisco County Jail. He was booked on charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a silencer and embezzlement.

“The actions of these SFPD members violate the law and regrettably fall far short of our department’s shared values,” said San Francisco Police Chief William Scott. “As sworn police officers, we have no higher obligation than to earn and maintain public trust, and we are disappointed that these incidents detract from the outstanding work done by our officers and non-sworn members every day. At the same time, we are grateful to our Internal Affairs Division and its members for the thorough investigations they conducted and the cases they presented to the special prosecution division of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Their diligence affirms our department’s commitment to accountability and the principle that no one — including a current or retired police officer — is above the law.”