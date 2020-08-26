SFPD arrest 4 suspects for possession of narcotics, dozens of illegal firearms

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco police arrested four suspects after finding dozens of illegal firearms and narcotics.
On Friday, August 21st SFPD served a search warrant and found twenty-nine firearms, multiple rounds of ammunition, and various narcotics. All items seized are being investigated further.
The suspects arrested are 60-year-old Bart Yoldi, 37-year-old Ahmad Aboudallah, 38-year-old Gina Costello, and 51-year-old Todd Brown.
This investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact SFPD 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
