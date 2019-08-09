SFPD arrest 73 suspects in Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A six-hour operation in the Tenderloin Police District resulted in 73 arrests on Wednesday.

Sixty-seven of the 73 suspects were booked into San Francisco County Jail.

The fugitives wanted on outstanding arrest warrants issued by a variety of California counties, including San Francisco, San Mateo, Alameda, Berkeley and more.

The warrants were issued for several offenses including narcotics, aggravated assaults, burglary, contempt of court, theft, sex offenders, domestic violence, fraud and parole violations.

No officers or suspects were injured during the arrests.