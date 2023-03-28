SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Emergency Services is asking people to avoid the area of Mission Street between Main and Fremont streets due to shattered glass. Emergency crews are on the scene, the department tweeted.

People are being advised to expect traffic delays, consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. According to the San Francisco Fire Department, a window on the 30th floor of 350 Mission Street cracked. No glass fell and the window was secured by building engineers.

The address given by SFFD matches that of Salesforce East, a 30-story high rise built in 2015.

There have been several incidents in recent weeks of glass from high-rise buildings in SF cracking and falling to the street below. On Monday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed issued an emergency declaration due to recent incidents of broken windows in high rises.

There is no word yet on whether Tuesday’s incident is weather related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.